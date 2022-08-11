Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,151,828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,180,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

