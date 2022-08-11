Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $79,300,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock worth $6,327,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

Shares of RMD opened at $243.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

