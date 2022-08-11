Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

