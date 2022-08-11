Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

