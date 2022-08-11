Sepio Capital LP Has $319,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after acquiring an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE GS opened at $347.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

