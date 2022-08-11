Sepio Capital LP Has $351,000 Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE WMS opened at $143.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.