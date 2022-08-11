Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,357 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

