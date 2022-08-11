Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

