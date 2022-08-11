Sepio Capital LP Sells 576 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

