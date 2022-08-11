ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 12.7 %

OTCMKTS SHASF traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.06. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,987. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1-year low of 0.04 and a 1-year high of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

