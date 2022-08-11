Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Announces Earnings Results

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sharecare Stock Up 1.4 %

SHCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 62,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,598. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 590.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

