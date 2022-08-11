SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $87,440.64 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.71 or 0.07735573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00159238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00255369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00686188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00589733 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

