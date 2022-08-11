Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark cut Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.72.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 279.34% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 354.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 244,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

