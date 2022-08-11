Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 69.5% in July

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 32,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,550. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. Shimano has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Separately, Citigroup cut Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

