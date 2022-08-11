Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 252.6% in July

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shineco Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 99,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,210. Shineco has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 1,163.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shineco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.