Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,802.67.
Separately, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$51.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$206.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$574.22. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$38.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.
Insider Activity
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Stories
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.