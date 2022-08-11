Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1,802.67.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$51.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$206.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$574.22. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$38.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Insider Activity

Shopify Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total value of C$153,514.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,421,298.48. In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total value of C$74,186.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,635,709.18. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 356 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$431.22, for a total value of C$153,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,298.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 851 shares of company stock valued at $398,195.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.