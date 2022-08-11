Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Drops By 54.5%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded down $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $218.85. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 12.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

