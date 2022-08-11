Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Expands By 100.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Down 7.4 %

ARTEW opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.