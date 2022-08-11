Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Decreases By 45.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,858,500 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 14,355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,292.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

