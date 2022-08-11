Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Declines By 95.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the July 15th total of 228,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of CFIV stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,345. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFIV. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

