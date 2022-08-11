Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Drops By 99.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 73,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,044. The stock has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9224 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

