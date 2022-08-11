Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 67.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 71,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

