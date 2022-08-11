Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Increases By 300.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research note on Tuesday.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

