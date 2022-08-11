Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Declines By 66.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

