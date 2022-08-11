Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Rises By 110.8%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

