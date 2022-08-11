Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Increases By 818.2%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

