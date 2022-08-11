Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Expands By 70.0%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Dialight Price Performance

Shares of Dialight stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Thursday. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

