Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Expands By 70.0%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Dialight Price Performance
Shares of Dialight stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Thursday. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.
About Dialight
