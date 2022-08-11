Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 77.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the July 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 431,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,159. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

DUFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

