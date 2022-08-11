Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Drops By 71.8%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

