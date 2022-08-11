Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Rises By 75.0%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
ELLRY remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.
About ElringKlinger
