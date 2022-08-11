Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Rises By 75.0%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

ELLRY remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

