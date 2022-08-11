Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Drops By 97.1%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESMC remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Escalon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

