Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Drops By 97.1%

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESMC remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Escalon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.