Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Declines By 66.6%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First High-School Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of First High-School Education Group worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

First High-School Education Group Trading Down 1.4 %

First High-School Education Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,620. First High-School Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group ( NYSE:FHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.