Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Drops By 72.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.50. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
