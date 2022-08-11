Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Drops By 72.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.50. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

