Short Interest in Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Decreases By 68.0%

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDIPF remained flat at $8.08 on Thursday. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

