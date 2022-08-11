Short Interest in Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Decreases By 68.0%

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 978,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDIPF remained flat at $8.08 on Thursday. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.
About Frasers Group
