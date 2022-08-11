Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 66.7%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.98% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FEIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

