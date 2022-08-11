Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Increases By 85.7%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of HERA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 14,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,423. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
About FTAC Hera Acquisition
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERA)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.