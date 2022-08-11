Short Interest in General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Decreases By 97.2%

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GESI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,526. General European Strategic Investments has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36.

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

