Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 99.4%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Trading Down 6.7 %
GGII stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 4,796,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,956. Green Globe International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.
Green Globe International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.