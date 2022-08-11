Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 99.4%

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Down 6.7 %

GGII stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 4,796,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,956. Green Globe International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.