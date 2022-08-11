Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 99.4%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Down 6.7 %

GGII stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 4,796,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,956. Green Globe International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

