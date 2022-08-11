Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Declines By 57.8%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 8,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.82.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

