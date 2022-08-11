Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 58.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the July 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,316.33) to €1,340.00 ($1,367.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,173.47) to €1,205.00 ($1,229.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,540.82) to €1,624.00 ($1,657.14) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,356.60.

Shares of HESAY stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.14. 14,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,031. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

