Short Interest in Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Rises By 275.0%

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of IMYSF stock remained flat at 32.93 during trading hours on Thursday. Imerys has a one year low of 32.93 and a one year high of 41.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 33.65.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

