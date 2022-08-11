Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 97.4%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of IMUC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.75.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.