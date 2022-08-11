Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Drops By 97.4%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IMUC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.75.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

