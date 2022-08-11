Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 51.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ESGE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 62,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.