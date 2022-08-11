Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 51.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
ESGE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 62,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $44.07.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
