Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 102.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IBTH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.049 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

