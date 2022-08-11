Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Declines By 55.2%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $120,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth $1,941,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,598. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.