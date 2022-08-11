Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Increases By 551.3%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 551.3% from the July 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

About JD Sports Fashion

Featured Stories

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

