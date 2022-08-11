Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Decreases By 42.6%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

