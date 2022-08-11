Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Drops By 50.0%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SAF-Holland from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of SFHLF stock remained flat at 12.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 12.06. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of 8.40 and a 52-week high of 12.06.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Recommended Stories

