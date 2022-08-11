Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Expands By 91.7%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sidus Space Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIDU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 439,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $29.70.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
