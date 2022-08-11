Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Expands By 91.7%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIDU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 439,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sidus Space

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

