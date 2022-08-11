Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declines By 71.5%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNMSF. TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

SNMSF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

